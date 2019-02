Mark Aron Cox

Mark Aron Cox, 49, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City.

The family will have a celebration of life service from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Ken’s Lounge, 1539 20th St. in Granite City.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City is handling arrangements.