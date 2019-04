Mark D. Steele

Mark D. Steele, 64, of Godfrey, passed away at 1:41 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. until memorial service at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.