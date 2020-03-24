Mark Little
Mark “Sparky” Allen Little, 54, of Rosewood Heights, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.
A private tribute ceremony will be held at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
