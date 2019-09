Mark M. Harting, 80, of Alton, died at 7:25 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, September 9, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 10. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.