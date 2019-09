Mark Robert Sedlacek

Mark Robert Sedlacek, 62, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, at New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N. Main St. in Glen Carbon, with Rev. Dr. Penelope H. Barber officiating. Burial will follow at Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements.