Marlene E. Nonn, 69, of Granite City, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Marlene deserves a beautiful tribute for a life well-lived; during these uncertain times, a private family service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.