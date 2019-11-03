Marlene R. Baldwin, 84, died at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation and memorial service were Saturday, November 2, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. Sonny Renken officiated.
