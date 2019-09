Marsha C. Kirkpatrick

Marsha C. Kirkpatrick, 72, of Granite City, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, September 23, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Marsha’s life, funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, at the funeral home with Pastor Rich Smallie and Pastor Byron Wampler officiating.