Martha Ann Vinson

Mrs. Martha Ann “Das” Vinson, née McFarland, died peacefully at her home while surrounded by family on February 2, 2019, in O’Fallon, Ill., at the age of 78. Martha lost her battle with ALS/Lou Gehrig’s disease after only a short 10-month struggle.

Martha was born on August 27, 1940, in St. Louis to Curtus and Mae McFarland. She graduated from Granite City High School in 1958. Martha married her first love, Gerald Tyler from Coffee Springs, Ala., on January 31, 1959. Together they had two beautiful children, Tammy Carrico and Gerald Wayne Tyler, before her husband, Gerald, tragically passed away after a construction accident in 1964. Martha found love again with her sweetheart Albert Richard Vinson, and the two were married on November 5, 1966. The couple was blessed with Martha’s third child, daughter Tina Schrader.

Martha worked various jobs over the years, but was most fond of her career with husband, Richard, and daughter Tammy at the Belleville News-Democrat, where she worked for 15 years before retiring in 2004. Richard was then taken from Martha due to complications with diabetes in 2005. Martha relocated to Burleson, Texas, in 2007 to be close to her daughter Tina, and her husband, Jim, where they lived for 8 years before returning to the O’Fallon area in 2015.

Martha was a loving, caring and giving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, as well as a friend to many . . . the world was undoubtedly a better place with her in it. She believed in living life to its fullest and had a passion for hummingbirds and collecting rocks from everywhere she traveled.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Curtus and Mae McFarland, her husbands, Gerald Tyler and Richard Vinson, and her siblings Peggy Lanier and Roy Warren.

Martha’s memory will live on with her sister Janice Noland; her three children, Tammy Carrico, Gerald (Lisa) Tyler and Tina (Jim) Schrader; her nieces and nephews, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as other friends and relatives who cherished her.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ALS Association, St. Louis Regional Chapter at webstl.alsa.org or Heartland Hospice. Condolences can be sent to wfh-ofallon.com. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their loving care and outstanding assistance as ALS/Lou Gehrig’s disease took Martha from her family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O’Fallon.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, with Rev. Carol Andricks officiating. All are welcome and encouraged to attend to celebrate Martha’s life. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, Ill. Services are entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home in O’Fallon, Ill.