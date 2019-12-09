Martha L. Weiss, 88, of Alton, died at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Eunice C. Smith Nursing Home in Alton, with her niece Nancy by her side.
No services are scheduled.
Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Martha L. Weiss, 88, of Alton, died at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Eunice C. Smith Nursing Home in Alton, with her niece Nancy by her side.
No services are scheduled.
Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018