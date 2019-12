Martha Lea Chiolero

Martha Lea Chiolero, 83, of Godfrey, went to be with the Lord at 4:04 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Asbury Village in Godfrey.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Thursday, December 12, at The Bridge Church in Alton. Rev. Steven Helfrich and Rev. Dr. Glen Greenwood will officiate. Burial will be private at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.