Martha Maxine Peck

Martha Maxine Peck, 98, of East Alton, passed away at 11:10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, in Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be from noon until service at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Charles Woodard will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.