Marvin Allen Turner

Marvin Allen Turner, 81, of Hartford, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital, his family by his side.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday, October 14, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.