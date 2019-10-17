Marvin C. E. Sackett, age 85 of Highland, IL, died Monday, October 07, 2019, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, IL.

He was born on Thursday, October 12, 1933, in Pocahontas, IL, the son of Clarence and Katherine (nee Schrumpf) Sackett.

On December 18, 1982, he married D. Marie Gaudette at Marine, Illinois.

He was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ. He was also a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ Men's Fellowship; retired member of Teamsters Local #525; VFW Post #5694, Highland; Lee Iten American Legion Post #439, Highland; Helvetia Sharpshooters Society and Highland Saddle Club.

Marvin was born at Pocahontas, IL. He served with the U.S. Army from 7/30/1953 to 5/5/1955, for over a year he was stationed in Germany as a truck driver. Then he was employed as a truck driver and drove for over 50 years. He loved Chrysler and John Deere products. Marvin loved to sing and play old country music. He played the Dobro and enjoyed entertaining at retirement homes and nursing homes.

Survivors include:

Wife - D. Marie Sackett, nee Gaudette, Highland, IL

Son - Wayne M. (Jeanne) Sackett, Highland, IL

Daughter - Kathy J. (Scott) Naes, Wentzville, MO

Daughter - Gail S. (Joe) Gutzler, Highland, IL

Step Daughter - Dawn M. (Ken) Fischer, Highland, IL

Step Daughter - Robin R. (Tim) Zeller, Highland, IL

Step Son - Scott E. Stone, Nashville, TN

Grandchild - Ryan M. (Kim) Sackett, Highland, IL

Grandchild - Jeremy W. (Eileen) Sackett, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild - Katie J. (Tyler) Jansen, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild - Stacie L. (Significant Other Dustin Gall) Hogg, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild - Natalie N. (Robert) Hamm, Maryville, IL

Grandchild - Andrea J. Gutzler (Fiance A.J. Burns), Highland, IL

Grandchild - Samantha G. Gutzler, Highland, IL

Step Grandchild - Elaine (Steve) Baer, Highland, IL

Step Grandchild - Jeremy Morris

Great Grandchild - Garrett Korte, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild - Adam Korte, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild - Hannah Sackett, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild - Vincent Sackett, Edwardsville, IL

Great Grandchild - Luca Sackett, Edwardsville, IL

Great Grandchild - Kyler Jansen twin, Pocahontas, IL

Great Grandchild - Kollin Jansen twin, Pocahontas, IL

Great Grandchild - Rowan J. Hamm, Maryville, IL

Step Great Grandchild - Carson Baer, Highland, IL

Step Great Grandchild - Alyse Baer, Highland, IL

Step Great Grandchild - Braydon Baer, Highland, IL

Step Great Grandchild - Adelynn Baer, Highland, IL

Step Great Grandchild - Matthew Morris, Bethalto, IL

Step Great Grandchild - Kolton Morris, Bethalto, IL

Sister - Ruth (Jim) Brusack, Highland, IL

First Wife - Shirley A. Zobrist - married 1953; divorced 1980, Highland, IL

Nieces and Nephews - Numerous

Great Nieces & Nephews - Numerous

He was preceded in death by:

Father - Clarence E. Sackett - Died 5/31/1979

Mother - Katherine M. Sackett, nee Schrumpf - Died 6/7/1990

Sister - Mary Singleton - Died 7/29/2012

Brother - Varel W. R. "Tyke" Sackett - Died 12/20/2009

Brother - Udell O. M. Sackett - Died 1/15/2008

Brother - Paul L. C. Sackett - Died 4/28/1989

Brother - Olin W. C. Sackett - Died 3/11/1946

Sister - Vera V. M. Sackett - Died 3/4/1944

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL with Rev. Tim Darmour-Paul, officiating.

Interment will be at Grantfork United Church of Christ Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantfork United Church of Christ or HACSM (Food Pantry).