Marvin Elwood Nichols

Marvin Elwood Nichols, 89, of Godfrey, unexpectedly joined his sons in heaven at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019. Burial will immediately follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Pastor Roy Rhodes of Abundant Life Community Church in Alton officiating.