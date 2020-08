Marvin Wiedemer

Marvin Wiedemer, 95, of Granite City, passed away at 6:46 a.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Granite City.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 7, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.