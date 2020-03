Mary “Kay” F. Ellington

Mary “Kay” F. Ellington, 79, of Godfrey, passed away at 3:58 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.