Mary “Prue” Prudence Earls

Mary “Prue” Prudence Earls (nee Hoover), 90, of Granite City, passed away at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Stearns Nursing & Rehab in Granite City.

She was born August 18, 1928, in Granite City to the late Samuel and Elna (Mortenson) Hoover.

Prue retired as a chemist for Mallinckrodt and went on to be a case worker for the State of Illinois. Upon her second retirement, she continued to be extremely active. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, served as a Girl Scout Leader for 25 years, volunteered and served on the board of Community Care, served as an election judge for over 20 years, was a member of the Rebekahs and the Red Hat Society and was active with TWIGS. She also loved traveling the world, playing in her pinochle clubs and being involved with various other organizations.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary (Thomas) Miks of Granite City; two grandchildren, Kristen (Nick) Wainscott and Sabrina Earls; and five great-grandchildren, Zoie, Izabella, Rayna, Ryan and Nicole.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl M. Earls, on December 28, 1973; two sons, Tom C. Earls and Carl F. Earls; and a brother, Carl Forrest Hoover.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Online information and guestbook may be found at wojstrom.com.