Mary A. Nasello

Mary A. Nasello, 87, of Jerseyville, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Willow Rose Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, with Fr. Paul Nguyen, O.M.V., officiating. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home is handling arrangements.