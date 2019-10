Mary Alane Renner

Mary Alane Renner, 62, of Bethalto, went to be with the Lord at 2:16 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Bethalto Church of God, with Pastor Dennis Laughlin officiating. Graveside services will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 16.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto will be in charge of arrangements.