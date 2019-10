Mary Ann Bland

Mary Ann Bland, 77, of Bethalto, passed away at 11:10 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital with her children and family at her side.

A visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. A Mass of Christian burial will Thursday, October 31, at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church in Kampsville. Burial will follow at Silver Creek Cemetery.