Mary Ann L. Rodriguez

Mary Ann L. Rodriguez, 70, of Alton, died at 2:05 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.