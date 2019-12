Mary Ann Mazenko

Mary Ann Mazenko, 82, died at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Morningside of Godfrey.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 27, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 28, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski and Deacon Bill Kessler will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.