Mary E. Kallal

Mary E. Kallal, 93, of Dow, passed away at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab in Hardin.

A private burial will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Fieldon, with Father Marty Smith officiating.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.