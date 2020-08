Mary Ellen Felden-Peters

Mary Ellen Felden-Peters, 56, of Grafton, passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on August 20, 2020, after a five-year battle with cancer.

A private prayer service will be hosted followed by a public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, August 23, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A private Mass will be held the following morning. Due to current state of Illinois restrictions, the family requests that masks be worn.