Mary Ellen Scarsdale

Mary Ellen Scarsdale, 89, of Granite City, passed away peacefully at 12:08 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at University Nursing & Rehab in Edwardsville with her family by her side.

Memorial visitation will be 11 a.m Thursday, March 14, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, until a procession leaves the funeral home at 12:45 p.m. for Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Father Zachary Edgar will be celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.