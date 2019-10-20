Mary Ellen Sever

Mary Ellen (Cummings) Sever of Wood River passed away and entered her eternal home in heaven with her Lord on October 9, 2019, at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehab.

She was born on March 1, 1937, to Ellen (Armstrong) and Jack Cummings of Alton. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Sam Roberts.

She married Boyd Sever on January 16, 1954. He survives.

She was a mother of six children, her two daughters, Cynthia (Bill) Moore of Hartford and Gima (Terry) Strader of Alton; three sons, Eric Sever of Alton, Byron Sever of Alton, and Victor Sever of East Alton, and Elizabeth Sever; 14 grandchildren, Craig Moore, Bob Moore, Jennifer Pointer, Amanda Carmona, Angie Rios, Erica Moody, Carrie Sever, Jamie Hart, Lily Eaves, Jessica Hettick, Victoria Wagner, Ryan Sever, Samantha Grodzecki and Josh Geil; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Her interests were to her family, church and close friends. She also served at her church through Daughters Of The King, choir and visiting shut-ins. She loved flower gardening, doing beautiful cross stitch pictures, which she gave to many; reading and her love for her cats. She worked at Wood River Hospital and as a secretary in several medical offices until she retired. She operated the church book store at St. Paul Episcopal Church for many years. She made life beautiful in many ways. We all loved her and will miss her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Elizabeth Sever and daughter in-law Kathy Sever.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Alton. Rev. Cynthia Sever and Father David Boase will officiate.

Internment will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in the Columbarium. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Episcopal Church and/or Alton 5A’s.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.