Mary Ellen Wofford, 84, of Granite City, passed away at her home at 11:57 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

She was born April 7, 1936 in Carlisle, Tenn., a daughter of the late Homer H. and Ora E. (Jackson) Adams.

She married Robert “Leo” Wofford on July 28, 1954, in Granite City and he passed away on December 15, 2005.

She was a dedicated and faithful member of Dewey Avenue Methodist Church in Granite City and volunteered in the maternity department at Gateway Regional Medical Center for 12 years. Mary loved her days of cooking and baking, enjoyed playing bunco for over 26 years and had continued the legacy of her husband after his death working for the community as the 4th Ward Alderwoman. From her early childhood, Mary loved the color red and was known for her red clothes, everything sparkle and exquisite hat collection.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melia and David Rosenburg of Granite City; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Geoffrey D. Wofford of Granite City and Gregory and Tamara Wofford of Collinsville; six grandchildren, Dustin (Becki) Rosenburg, Deidre (Brian) Cave, Michelle Wofford, Kelsey (Ryan Jones) Wofford, Macey Wofford and Jackie Wofford; 10 great-grandchildren, Payton, Matthew, Lakin, Khaina, Brooklyn, Hunter, Kameryn, Dren, Bristol and Westyn; special nieces and nephews, David Randolph, Carolyn Yates, Larry Wofford and Phyllis Porter; her cherished dog, Mar-Lee; other extended family and many friends.

In addition to her beloved husband of 51 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Desiree Camille Rosenburg; four brothers, Preston Adams, Edward Adams, Floyd Adams and W. Lee Adams; and two sisters, Marie Johnston and Thelma Delashmit.

Mary deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain times, a private family service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City , with Rev. Mark Maynard officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Backstoppers and may be accepted at the funeral home.

