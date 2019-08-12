Mary Ellen Yeager

Mary Ellen Yeager, 83, of Granite City, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born July 28, 1936 in Marissa, Ill., to the late Velma (Noble) Cantlon and Joseph Henry North.

She and George Kenneth Yeager Sr. were married December 28, 1953 in Venice. He preceded her in death January 14, 2006.

Mary had worked for Sandy’s Wallpaper for 28 years. She was a member of the VFW Post 1300 Ladies Auxiliary. She loved her flowers, playing bingo and going to the boat, as well as traveling and visiting with friends.

She is survived by six children: Sue Ellen Mayes, Karen (Boyd Clark) Hamilton of Granite City, Alice (Lloyd) Clark of Wilsonville, Ill., George Kenneth Yeager Jr. of Granite City, David Allen (Kim) Yeager of Houston, Texas, and Angela (Kenneth) Wingrove of Granite City; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gary Lee (Jane) North of Pontoon Beach; a sister, Carolyn (Lewis) Wood of Pontoon Beach; lots of nieces and nephews and was loved by all. She was also survived by her very dear lifelong friends, Cecil and Alice Furtch.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandchild, 3 brothers and 5 sisters.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, where services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, with Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.

