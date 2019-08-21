Mary Helen (nee Scanland) Malan of Highland passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 87 at the Dammert Center of The Esquiline, formerly Our Lady of the Snows, in Belleville.

Mary Helen Malan’s funeral will take place on Saturday, August 31. Friends and family may call 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for her visitation in the church sanctuary at the First Baptist Church of Highland, 2709 Poplar St. in Highland. Funeral service will be 1-2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Highland, with Rev. Brian High (from First Baptist Church of Centralia) officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Gullick Cemetery on Leroy Road in Highland. Then everyone is invited to gather back at the Church Fellowship Hall for a post-funeral meal hosted by the Women of First Baptist Church.

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.