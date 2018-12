Mary J. Kiselka

Mary J. Kiselka, 88, of Granite City, passed away at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, December 7, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery-Nameoki.