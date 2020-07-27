Mary Jane Zagar

Mary Jane Zagar, age 75, of Alton, died at 7:10 p.m. on July 23, 2020, at her home peacefully with her family at her side.

She was born on September 2, 1944, in Alton and graduated from Wood River High School, class of 1962, where she met and later married her high school sweetheart. Jane worked several retail jobs during her lifetime, along with working as a receptionist at Modern Hair Salon for many years and ending her career as a receptionist at JCPenney Hair Salon, where she worked for 28 years.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Davidson, and stepfather Clifford Davidson; father, Leonard Sellier, and stepmother Norma Sellier; in-laws Frank and Ruby Zagar; brother-in-law Frank Zagar, and a son-in-law, Kenneth Heater, along with many other family members and friends.

She is survived by her spouse of 57 years, Danny Zagar; a daughter Dana (Aaron) Hazelwood; son Scott (Kim) Zagar; grandchildren Tosha (Dave) Klug, Katelyn and Tyler Hazelwood; great-grandchildren Brandon (Maggie) Ludwig, Devin and Ava Klug; one great-great-grandchild, Charlotte Ludwig; one sister, Linda (Steve) Schwartz; two brothers, Ron (Rebecca) Davidson and Bob Davidson; and a sister-in-law, Esther Zagar.

Her favorite pastimes were tending to her flowers, apple and peach-picking at Eckert’s, family get-togethers, Sunday walks in Graton, and spoiling her grandchildren, along with having her hair fixed by her special longtime friend, Scott Wade.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BJC Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association. Special thank you to the nurses and staff at Morningside of Godfrey, Gina at Apollo Home Health, and especially Hannah with BJC Hospice. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.