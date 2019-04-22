Mary Jo Lenhardt
Mary Jo Lenhardt, 58, of Godfrey, died at 2:01 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.
There will be no services.
Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Jo Lenhardt
Mary Jo Lenhardt, 58, of Godfrey, died at 2:01 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.
There will be no services.
Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018