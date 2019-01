Mary Jo Stratton, 81, of Granite City, died at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Monday, January 7, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 8, at Doniphan Cemetery in Doniphan, Mo.