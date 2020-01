Mary Katherine “Katsy” Rhoads Christen

Mary Katherine “Katsy” Rhoads Christen, 86, of Alton, passed away at 1:49 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A prayer service will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, January 17, followed by a visitation from 4-7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.