Mary Kaye Matijevich

It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Kaye Matijevich of Henderson, Nevada announces her passing from cardiac arrest on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the age of 72. She was born in Jacksonville, daughter of the late Harry Brady and Mary Evans. She married Michael Matijevich on August 28, 1966, in Jacksonville, at Central Baptist Church, and he survives.

Mary will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 54 years, Michael and her children, Dawn, Sean (Paul), and Paul (Jorie). Mary will also be cherished by her seven grandchildren, Aaron, Taylor, Trenton, Jordan, Alex, Ava and Marlie and her four precious great grandchildren Brinnley, Kenna, Taryn, and Isaac. She is survived by her seven siblings Helen Decker, Shirley Cooper (Neal), Gracie Schneider, Linda Flynn, John Brady (Rosie), Michael Brady (Denise) and Steven Brady (Ellen).

She was a 1966 graduate of Jacksonville High School with honors. Her first job was at Central Telephone as an operator.

Mary and Michael moved to Rochester, New York in 1969 when Michael was called to full-time ministry and Mary assumed the role of supportive pastor’s wife. Mary loved living in Rochester where she made many deep and lasting friendships. She also canned fruits and vegetables and assisted Michael in managing the church’s youth camp where they would prepare three meals a day for up to 150 campers. Mary and Mike and their family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1978 where they planted the Paradise Church (a non-denominational Christian Church). Mary and Mike have served that church for 42 years, a ministry she was actively serving at the time of her passing. In addition, Mary served at the Paradise Christian Academy in Las Vegas for 17 years, where she was able to showcase her baking and cooking skills. She retired from the Academy in 2007.

Mary was a humble woman of great character and integrity and never met a stranger. She loved sports, her two favorite teams were the Chicago Cubs from her youth and the Denver Broncos football team. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a born-again Christian that loved the Lord Jesus with all her heart.

Mary’s Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10am. Services will be held at Paradise Church 2525 Emerson Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89121, with Rev. Mike Wenzel and Rev. Curt Kral officiating. We will also be live streaming on Facebook on our church’s Facebook page. The details for the link can be found at www.paradisechurchlv.com and on our facebook page ©ParadisechurchLV. Those who desire to make a memorial donation in memory of Mary Kaye can do so to the Refuge For Women Las Vegas (a place for hope and healing of women, that were abused, struggling through addiction or other major problems). Please go to rfwlasvegas.org/donation go to the option donation, and onetime donation, add that you are donating in memory of Mary Kaye Matijevich.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Youngblood Cemetery in Murrayville.

The Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.

