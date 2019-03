By God’s grace, Mary L. Franklin of Dorsey, at age 77, began eternal life through Christ on March 13, 2019.

The funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairietown, Ill. Visitation will be at the church from 1:30-3 p.m., before the funeral service. Pastor William Gleason will officiate.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.