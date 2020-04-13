Mary L. Gillson, 91, of Godfrey, died at 12:33 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
