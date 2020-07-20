Mary L. Matoesian-Sanasarian

Mary L. Matoesian-Sanasarian (nee Grebel), age 77, of Granite City, born January 6, 1943, in Edwardsville, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Mary grew up in Edwardsville and graduated from SIU-Edwardsville. She was a tax specialist in Granite City for decades. She was a huge animal lover, especially her cats. Mary also enjoyed playing cards, going out to eat and trying different restaurants, playing golf and games of chance.

She is preceded in death by her two husbands, V. Robert Matoesian and LaRue A. Sanasarian; and her parents, Leo and Hazel (nee Hartung) Grebel.

Surviving are her two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert P. (Lori) Matoesian of Bartlett, Ill., and Charles E. (Holly) Matoesian of Lincoln, Ill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Granite City Association for the Protection of Animals (APA) and will be accepted at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.acfuneral.com.

Visitation will be held 9-11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Allan & Ciuferi Funeral Home, Collinsville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Allan & Ciuferi Funeral Home with Bishop Lawrence Wooten officiating. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery, Edwardsville.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the funeral home. Please note that all visitors are required to wear face masks.