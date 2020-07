Mary L. Waddell

Mary L. Waddell, 93, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the Antioch Cemetery in Antioch.