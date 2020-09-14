Mary Lou (Menke) Godar, age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday,

September 10th, 2020

Mary Lou was born on February 6, 1937, to John and Helen (Rose) Menke, at their

home in Golden Eagle IL. She married Cletus William Godar on February 5, 1966. Mary

worked at Wittmonds Hotel in Brussels, while being a homemaker, raising their two children.

Mary loved and took pride in her family, all four of them worked side by side on their farm.

When she became a grandparent, she was one of a kind, not only playing board games, cars,

and dolls with them, but also playing softball/baseball, kickball, football, and any other game

they could imagine. When it came to sporting events, or any event that their grandchildren

participated in Mary Lou and Cletus never missed a single one. In later years Mary spent her

time visiting with her friends in her apartment building, and of course, being with her family. She

enjoyed reading books and listening to country music but Mary Lou especially loved watching

Cardinals baseball.

Mary Lou was survived by her daughter Linda Kay Webster, and two

grandchildren Jennifer (Brock) DeSherlia of Hamburg IL and Kevin Webster (Amanda

Woodring) of Jerseyville IL. Also, by her seven great grandchildren Austin, Blake, Sawyer,

Kennedy, Logan, Tucker, and Kaylee. Another great grandson Lane is expexcted in February

2021. She had numerous neices and nephews.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son, Cletus John Godar, and her son-in-law Richard Lee Webster Jr.

Funeral services For Mary Lou will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Brussels IL at

10:00 a.m. on Tuesday September 15, 2020. Prior to laying her to rest a Visitation will be held onMonday September 14th from 6pm until 8 pm, at Gress Kallal & Schaaf funeral home in Hardin

IL.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Mary was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed by all.