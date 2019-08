Mary Lou Paris, 89, of Godfrey, died at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at University Nursing & Rehab in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. George Humbert will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.