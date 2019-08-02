Mary M. Lawson, 99, of Troy, Illinois and formerly of Dexter, Missouri passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Morningside Assisted Living in Troy. She was born August 2, 1919 in Granite City, Illinois, a daughter of the late Manol “Michael” and Evgenia (Guiroff) Mataroff. She married Homer William Lawson on September 4, 1943 in Granite City and he passed away on June 19, 2004. Mary was a loving homemaker, devoted and faithful Christian and supporter of Gideon’s International and Missions of Mercy. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Dexter, Missouri where she had served as a Sunday school teacher and enjoyed Bible Studies. She had enjoyed her years of volunteering with her church and at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Belleville. She was an avid golfer through the years and was proud of her hole in one. She enjoyed singing in church and playing bingo and winning the spelling bee at the assisted living.

She is survived by a sister, Verka Lindner of Maryville; three nieces, Denise Foutch of Maryville, Kim Cravens of Granite City and Laura Sinclair of California; a nephew, William Matcaroff of California; sister-in-law, Phyllis Matcaroff of St. Peters, Missouri; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of sixty years and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William “Gogo” Matcaroff.

In celebration of her life, private services will be held at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon. Private burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com