Mary M. White

Mary M. White, 77, of Granite City, died Monday, February 25, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

A celebration of life gathering will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Holy Family Catholic Church’s Friendship Room in Granite City.

