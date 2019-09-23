Mary (Manoogian) Parsaghian

Mary (Manoogian) Parsaghian, 95, of Granite City, passed away September 21, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, September 30, at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the church, with Rev. Fr. Hrant Kevorkian officiating. Mary will be laid to rest next to Robert at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.