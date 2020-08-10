Mary Ruth Hassler

Mary Ruth Hassler, 95, of Maryville, formerly of Granite City, passed away at 5:05 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until a prayer service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 13, at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 13, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.