Mary Ruth Wakeford, 97, of East Alton, passed away at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Chapel. Rev. Alfred Daves will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.