Mary Therese (“Babe”) Haxel

Mary Therese (“Babe”) Haxel, 92, passed away September 12, 2019, at the United Methodist Village in Godfrey.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton, with a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 18. Father Jerry Wickenhauser will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.