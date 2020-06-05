Mary Thomas

Mary Thomas, age 98, of Shrewsbury, Mo., formerly of Madison, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Mary Queen & Mother Center in Shrewsbury, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church.

Mary deserves a beautiful tribute. In this time of pandemic, however, a private funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 20, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison, with Father Joseph Havrilka officiating. Mary will be laid to rest next to Matthew at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.