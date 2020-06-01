Mary Veronica Westbrook
Mary Veronica Westbrook, age 98, of Edwardsville, died May 31, 2020.
No services are planned due to the current crowd restrictions.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
Mary Veronica Westbrook
Mary Veronica Westbrook, age 98, of Edwardsville, died May 31, 2020.
No services are planned due to the current crowd restrictions.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018